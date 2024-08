先發最低投滿6局？　美媒爆大聯盟將制定新規定

▲大聯盟主席曼弗瑞(Rob Manfred)。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

最近幾個賽季,大聯盟迎來許多規則改變與時俱進,例如增大壘包、投球計時器以及限制防守佈陣等,這些成效非常顯著,導致比賽時間大幅縮短,而今天(16日)又有美媒爆料,指出聯盟內部正在研擬新規定,未來先發投手需強制投滿6局才可以換人,旨在提高球場上的表現。

The league is kicking around this idea. It sounds radical but is it? “You would start to think about a repertoire that would get you through the lineup three times” Story here: Could six-inning minimum starting pitcher rule come to MLB? - via @ESPN App https://t.co/29cSljSMut