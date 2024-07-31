運動雲

帥翻！冷酷開槍迷倒全場　南韓女將引熱議馬斯克也盛讚

▲韓國射箭女將金藝智（右） 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲韓國射箭女將金藝智（右） 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

2024巴黎奧運女子10公尺空氣步槍決賽，南韓代表隊發揮優異，獲得金包銀的好成績，其中銀牌得主金藝智冷酷且帥氣的外表搭配自帶強大氣場圈粉無數，讓本就小有名氣的她在一夕之間爆紅，連SpaceX創始人、特斯拉執行長馬斯克（Elon Musk）也在X上直言「她應該出演一部動作片，不需要表演」！

在決賽中，19歲南韓好手吳藝真以243.2分，成功奪下女子射擊10公尺空氣手槍金牌，31歲金藝智則以241.3分贏得銀牌，比賽結束後金藝智也發表感言，「我很自豪自己是韓國人，誰拿金牌不重要，她（吳藝真）就像我的妹妹」。

而巴黎奧運的這枚銀牌也讓金藝智的職業生涯達成重要里程碑，外表實力兼具的她獲得了全球粉絲的廣泛關注。今年5月參加國際射擊世界盃25公尺的比賽影片被挖出，引起熱烈討論。

此外，金藝智還將參加25米手槍比賽，預賽將於台北時間8月2日舉行，決賽則是在隔天開辦。金藝智也是這項目金牌的有力競爭者。

▲金藝智。（圖／路透）

▲金藝智。（圖／路透）

