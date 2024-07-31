帥翻！冷酷開槍迷倒全場　南韓女將引熱議馬斯克也盛讚

▲韓國射箭女將金藝智（右） 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

2024巴黎奧運女子10公尺空氣步槍決賽，南韓代表隊發揮優異，獲得金包銀的好成績，其中銀牌得主金藝智冷酷且帥氣的外表搭配自帶強大氣場圈粉無數，讓本就小有名氣的她在一夕之間爆紅，連SpaceX創始人、特斯拉執行長馬斯克（Elon Musk）也在X上直言「她應該出演一部動作片，不需要表演」！

在決賽中，19歲南韓好手吳藝真以243.2分，成功奪下女子射擊10公尺空氣手槍金牌，31歲金藝智則以241.3分贏得銀牌，比賽結束後金藝智也發表感言，「我很自豪自己是韓國人，誰拿金牌不重要，她（吳藝真）就像我的妹妹」。

Kim Ye-ji has been going viral for carrying her daughters toy with her to the 10m air pistol event where she placed 2nd behind teamate Oh Ye-jin. Clips are also resurfacing from her WR 25m sport pistol performance in May. She will get a chance for a medal in that this weekend. pic.twitter.com/1YlI1llk9Z