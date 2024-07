美國男籃合照身高引熱議　杜蘭特戳破3隊友：恩比德沒有213公分

Kevin Durant on appearing to be the same height as Joel Embiid & taller than Anthony Davis:



“I’m 6’9”, so those guys must be shorter than what they say… Embiid’s not 7 feet.”



Durant is listed at 6’11”, Embiid is listed at 7’0”, & Davis is listed at 6’10”.



Thoughts? … pic.twitter.com/aYDRcc5h27