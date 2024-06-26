火爆板凳清空衝突！　國民魯伊茲怒噴教士普洛法引發對峙

▲教士與國民隊板凳清空 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

在今天（26日）聖地牙哥教士與華盛頓國民的比賽中，國民捕手魯伊茲（Keibert Ruiz）因不滿前一戰教士打者普洛法（Jurickson Profar）10局下擊出再見安打後，在國民教練席前的慶祝動作，開賽沒多久後就對著普洛法一頓破口大罵，隨後把手放在普洛法的肩膀上，引發雙方板凳清空衝突，場面混亂。

Jurickson Profar had the winning hit Monday and celebrated in front of the Washington dugout. Keibert Ruiz and the Nationals weren’t pleased with that. https://t.co/ZM24P701jk

1局上一出局後，教士輪到普洛法打擊，當時魯伊斯就指著普洛法激烈交談，隨後教士三壘手馬查多（Manny Machado）快步上前插到他們兩人中間試圖緩解氣氛，同時也把手放在魯伊茲的肩膀上，兩支球隊的球員和教練看到後都跑上場，引發板凳清空。

Benches cleared between the Nationals and Padres in the first inning after words were exchanged between Manny Machado, Jurickson Profar and Keibert Ruiz



Profar was then hit by the next pitch and Mike Shildt was ejected pic.twitter.com/rfWzV2UKXQ