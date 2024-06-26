運動雲

火爆板凳清空衝突！　國民魯伊茲怒噴教士普洛法引發對峙

▲教士與國民隊板凳清空 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲教士與國民隊板凳清空 。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

在今天（26日）聖地牙哥教士與華盛頓國民的比賽中，國民捕手魯伊茲（Keibert Ruiz）因不滿前一戰教士打者普洛法（Jurickson Profar）10局下擊出再見安打後，在國民教練席前的慶祝動作，開賽沒多久後就對著普洛法一頓破口大罵，隨後把手放在普洛法的肩膀上，引發雙方板凳清空衝突，場面混亂。

1局上一出局後，教士輪到普洛法打擊，當時魯伊斯就指著普洛法激烈交談，隨後教士三壘手馬查多（Manny Machado）快步上前插到他們兩人中間試圖緩解氣氛，同時也把手放在魯伊茲的肩膀上，兩支球隊的球員和教練看到後都跑上場，引發板凳清空。

因為沒有動手行為，所以主審沃爾許（Brian Walsh）只給予警告，並沒有驅逐任何人，比賽恢復進行後國民隊左投戈爾（MacKenzie Gore）第一球就打到普洛法的膝蓋，遭到全場教士球迷一陣噓聲，但戈爾並沒有被驅逐出場。

 

關鍵字： MLB華盛頓國民教士

