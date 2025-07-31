大都會連續補進2大牛棚強投！　紅雀救援王：人生難得的機會

Twin brothers Tyler and Taylor Rogers were both traded today pic.twitter.com/m72212mYoG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 30, 2025

實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導

紐約大都會今（31）日一口氣完成2筆重磅交易，接連網羅舊金山巨人側投羅傑斯（Tyler Rogers）、聖路易紅雀終結王海爾斯利（Ryan Helsley），大幅補強牛棚戰力。

▲紅雀終結者海爾斯利轉戰大都會。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

根據《MLB.com》報導，大都會先以牛棚右投布托（José Buttó）、右投新秀提德威爾（Blade Tidwell）、外野新秀吉爾伯特（Drew Gilbert）從巨人換得羅傑斯；緊接著再以內野手巴耶茲（Jesus Baez）、右投多姆（Nate Dohm）、艾利索特（Frank Elissalt）從紅雀拿到海爾斯利。

We have acquired RHP Tyler Rogers from San Francisco in exchange for RHP José Buttó, RHP Blade Tidwell, and OF Drew Gilbert.



Welcome to New York, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/AHIEo2nCQg — New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2025

We have acquired RHP Ryan Helsley from St. Louis in exchange for INF Jesus Baez, RHP Nate Dohm, and RHP Frank Elissalt.



Welcome to New York, Ryan! pic.twitter.com/HyoGhm9FeM — New York Mets (@Mets) July 31, 2025

2人皆為本季表現出色的即戰力牛棚投手，34歲的羅傑斯以獨特下勾投法聞名，本季防禦率僅1.80，近年多次登上國聯出賽數排行榜，專擅製造軟弱擊球；31歲的海爾斯利則是去年國聯救援王，雖今年狀況略有起伏，但仍在26次機會中成功救援21場，防禦率3.00。

Since 2021, Tyler Rogers is second amongst relief pitchers with 8.1 bWAR — technically first among active (Clase). He's also first in IP and games, a testament to his remarkable durability and consistency, not to mention he boasts a 2.74 ERA over the period.



A thread #LGM pic.twitter.com/dYuHsVUjty — matthew (@matthewk36711) July 30, 2025

隨著這2筆交易，大都會牛棚正式升級為強投雲集，包括迪亞茲（Edwin Díaz）、海爾斯利、羅傑斯、史坦克（Ryne Stanek）、雷利（Brooks Raley）、索托（Gregory Soto）、蓋瑞特（Reed Garrett）等7人鐵牛棚組合，擁有多元投球角度與球路組合，被視為季後賽關鍵資產。

Ryan Helsley is an incredible get for the Mets



- 100 MPH heat, nasty slider

- 2.03 ERA // 1.03 WHIP since 2021

- One of the best relievers in MLB



Traded 3 prospects of value for him, all with some fun traits and potential + flaws



But a total slam dunk of a win-now move pic.twitter.com/yWW0b9DXYD — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) July 30, 2025

總教練門多薩（Carlos Mendoza）表示，「我們成為更完整的球隊。」而海爾斯利也坦言，「這是人生中難得的機會，被另一支球隊主動要你加入，這是種肯定。」

球團仍持續尋求補強外野與先發輪值，下一步可能瞄準白襪外野手羅伯特（Luis Robert Jr.），以進一步鞏固攻守戰力。