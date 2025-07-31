運動雲

大都會連續補進2大牛棚強投！　紅雀救援王：人生難得的機會

實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導

紐約大都會今（31）日一口氣完成2筆重磅交易，接連網羅舊金山巨人側投羅傑斯（Tyler Rogers）、聖路易紅雀終結王海爾斯利（Ryan Helsley），大幅補強牛棚戰力。

▲▼紅雀海爾斯利。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲紅雀終結者海爾斯利轉戰大都會。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

根據《MLB.com》報導，大都會先以牛棚右投布托（José Buttó）、右投新秀提德威爾（Blade Tidwell）、外野新秀吉爾伯特（Drew Gilbert）從巨人換得羅傑斯；緊接著再以內野手巴耶茲（Jesus Baez）、右投多姆（Nate Dohm）、艾利索特（Frank Elissalt）從紅雀拿到海爾斯利。

2人皆為本季表現出色的即戰力牛棚投手，34歲的羅傑斯以獨特下勾投法聞名，本季防禦率僅1.80，近年多次登上國聯出賽數排行榜，專擅製造軟弱擊球；31歲的海爾斯利則是去年國聯救援王，雖今年狀況略有起伏，但仍在26次機會中成功救援21場，防禦率3.00。

隨著這2筆交易，大都會牛棚正式升級為強投雲集，包括迪亞茲（Edwin Díaz）、海爾斯利、羅傑斯、史坦克（Ryne Stanek）、雷利（Brooks Raley）、索托（Gregory Soto）、蓋瑞特（Reed Garrett）等7人鐵牛棚組合，擁有多元投球角度與球路組合，被視為季後賽關鍵資產。

總教練門多薩（Carlos Mendoza）表示，「我們成為更完整的球隊。」而海爾斯利也坦言，「這是人生中難得的機會，被另一支球隊主動要你加入，這是種肯定。」

球團仍持續尋求補強外野與先發輪值，下一步可能瞄準白襪外野手羅伯特（Luis Robert Jr.），以進一步鞏固攻守戰力。

關鍵字： MLB紐約大都會羅傑斯海爾斯利

【俄羅斯外海8.7強震】首波海嘯抵達 浪高達4公尺

