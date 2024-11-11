運動雲

>

雷霆榜眼長人「驚悚重摔」倒地　右腳無法受力被攙扶退場

記者游郁香／綜合報導

8勝1敗的雷霆今(11)日在主場迎戰勇士，首節還剩6分50秒就折損了榜眼長人霍姆格倫(Chet Holmgren)，他在籃下試圖封阻灣區主將威金斯(Andrew Wiggins)的上籃，在空中重心不穩直接重摔，右側身體撞擊地面，一度倒地不起，被攙扶退場時，右腳明顯無法承受重量。

2022年榜眼霍姆格倫本季前9戰繳出場均18.2分、9.2籃板和2.9火鍋，幫助雷霆打出8勝1敗的佳績，卻在今日出戰勇士一役遭逢傷勢，首節中段他在籃下試圖封阻切入上籃的威金斯，在空中失去平衡，整個人重摔在地，身體右側受到猛烈撞擊，痛到在地上打滾。

霍姆格倫抓著自己的右側臀部與腹斜肌的位置，最終被兩人攙扶退場，右腳明顯無法受力，隨後雷霆宣布他本場比賽不會回歸。他此戰僅上場5分鐘，3投0中沒有分數進帳，抓下4籃板。

▲▼雷霆榜眼長人霍姆格倫重摔退場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼雷霆榜眼長人霍姆格倫重摔退場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼雷霆榜眼長人霍姆格倫重摔退場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

在折損了霍姆格倫後，雷霆不得不改用「小陣容」，他們休賽季補進的替補中鋒哈爾特斯泰(Isaiah Hartenstein)因為左手骨折，至今還沒能迎來本季首秀。最終奧克拉荷馬遭勇士單場21顆三分彈轟炸，以116比127吞下本季第2敗。

關鍵字： NBA雷霆霍姆格倫Chet Holmgren

