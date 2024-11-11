雷霆榜眼長人「驚悚重摔」倒地　右腳無法受力被攙扶退場

Chet Holmgren had to be helped off the floor after a hard fall contesting a layup from Andrew Wiggins.



Holmgren did not put any weight on his right side as he was being walked back to the locker room.



Obvious concern to now monitor for the Thunder. pic.twitter.com/xD8HTKCnwK — Evan Sidery (@esidery) November 11, 2024

記者游郁香／綜合報導

8勝1敗的雷霆今(11)日在主場迎戰勇士，首節還剩6分50秒就折損了榜眼長人霍姆格倫(Chet Holmgren)，他在籃下試圖封阻灣區主將威金斯(Andrew Wiggins)的上籃，在空中重心不穩直接重摔，右側身體撞擊地面，一度倒地不起，被攙扶退場時，右腳明顯無法承受重量。

Chet Holmgren was injured and had to be helped off the court after contesting an Andrew Wiggins layup pic.twitter.com/uC8qms9MQI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2024

2022年榜眼霍姆格倫本季前9戰繳出場均18.2分、9.2籃板和2.9火鍋，幫助雷霆打出8勝1敗的佳績，卻在今日出戰勇士一役遭逢傷勢，首節中段他在籃下試圖封阻切入上籃的威金斯，在空中失去平衡，整個人重摔在地，身體右側受到猛烈撞擊，痛到在地上打滾。

Concern here in OKc: Chet Holmgren took a shot to the side while defending an Andrew Wiggins first quarter layup. Just needed help getting to the locker room. Wasn’t putting weight on right leg. Appeared to be grabbing hip/oblique area when he was on the ground. pic.twitter.com/ZGF3mCwqmG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 11, 2024

霍姆格倫抓著自己的右側臀部與腹斜肌的位置，最終被兩人攙扶退場，右腳明顯無法受力，隨後雷霆宣布他本場比賽不會回歸。他此戰僅上場5分鐘，3投0中沒有分數進帳，抓下4籃板。

▲▼雷霆榜眼長人霍姆格倫重摔退場。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

在折損了霍姆格倫後，雷霆不得不改用「小陣容」，他們休賽季補進的替補中鋒哈爾特斯泰(Isaiah Hartenstein)因為左手骨折，至今還沒能迎來本季首秀。最終奧克拉荷馬遭勇士單場21顆三分彈轟炸，以116比127吞下本季第2敗。