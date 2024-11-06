運動雲

>

洋基總管駁斥道奇凱利批評　並承認球隊在世界大賽中表現不佳

▲凱許曼（Brian Cashman）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲凱許曼（Brian Cashman）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

洋基總管凱許曼（Brian Cashman）今天（6日）參加總管會議時承認條紋軍團在對陣道奇的世界大賽中，未能發揮他們的最佳狀態；同時也駁斥日前道奇火球男凱利（Joe Kelly）在節目中發表的「守備不佳論」。

近日凱利在「Baseball Isn't Boring」節目中接受訪問時，直言洋基在季後賽的名次可能只能排在8、9名，並表示這場秋季經典賽（指世界大賽）洋基從一開始就不值得參加，連守護者的表現都比洋基還要好。

「看看這支球隊（洋基），看看他們的天賦；我們（道奇）通過無數的偵察報告分析每一個細節，我們的更衣室裡也有很多大明星，但他們並不懶散，並且非常努力，這就是區別，也是最大的不同之處，」凱利在節目中說道。

對此凱許曼也發表回應，「他們是世界冠軍，當然值得所有的讚譽，但我不認為這樣的評價是公正的，」凱許曼說，「我認為更公允的說法是，我們在那個系列賽中表現不佳，沒有發揮出應有的水準，我們在那個系列賽中的表現低於預期，而不是說洋基僥倖打進了世界大賽，或者質疑我們是如何進入的。」

隨後凱許曼也針對防守這點補充，並回答球隊在系列賽防守以及跑壘關鍵失誤進而導致的差異，「我們看到了這一點，不幸的是，在最關鍵的時刻，我們未能發揮出最佳狀態。」

「但如果客觀的回顧分析我們對手的情況，不管是道奇還是其他參加季後賽的球隊，不論是我們對陣他們還是其他國聯球隊，那些名單都是由在某些方面表現更突出的球員構成的，你有防守優秀但打擊較差的球員，也有打擊出色但防守欠佳的球員，這些組合在162場比賽中，或是進入十月後，是以特定方式呈現出來的，」凱許曼說。

此外凱利還稱洋基是一支容易犯錯的球隊，凱許曼表示自己聽到了「沒受傷還未參賽的投手言論」，凱許曼覺得凱利這些言論都帶有個人色彩。

「我也認識一些道奇隊的人，所以我從內部對話中得到了一些反饋，我覺得這更是針對一些特定球員，而不是整體團隊，」凱許曼說，「在喬的情況下，這些話語似乎有些個人化，感覺他是出於某種原因才這樣說的，所以我只能這樣說。」

關鍵字： MLB洛杉磯道奇紐約洋基凱利凱許曼

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

關心賽事，按讚加入ETtoday運動雲

推薦閱讀

徐若熙「結婚又當爸」！開心曬身分證、愛妻肚皮

徐若熙「結婚又當爸」！開心曬身分證、愛妻肚皮

道奇宣布大谷翔平左肩開刀！手術成功預計春訓重返球場

道奇宣布大谷翔平左肩開刀！手術成功預計春訓重返球場

古巴6比5擊敗台壽奪熱身賽首勝　教頭讚台灣棒球水準真的很好

古巴6比5擊敗台壽奪熱身賽首勝　教頭讚台灣棒球水準真的很好

佐佐木朗希動向成謎！消息：已拒羅德報價 挑戰大聯盟添變數

佐佐木朗希動向成謎！消息：已拒羅德報價 挑戰大聯盟添變數

爵士坐等選他？NBA準狀元超猛暴扣再妙傳　杜克大學首戰全能秀

爵士坐等選他？NBA準狀元超猛暴扣再妙傳　杜克大學首戰全能秀

莫蘭特2度上演360度轉身上籃　球迷讚史上最精彩：比喬丹還強

莫蘭特2度上演360度轉身上籃　球迷讚史上最精彩：比喬丹還強

勇士等4隊準備搶公鹿一哥　字母哥談5連敗：隊友需承擔責任

勇士等4隊準備搶公鹿一哥　字母哥談5連敗：隊友需承擔責任

12強對台灣先發投手已有譜　韓國教頭：太早公開就不有趣了

12強對台灣先發投手已有譜　韓國教頭：太早公開就不有趣了

費城一哥恩比德怒推記者遭NBA禁賽3場　損失3300萬台幣

費城一哥恩比德怒推記者遭NBA禁賽3場　損失3300萬台幣

馬刺名帥波波維奇「病情嚴重」各界擔憂　保羅喊話為波總而戰

馬刺名帥波波維奇「病情嚴重」各界擔憂　保羅喊話為波總而戰

熱門新聞

徐若熙「結婚又當爸」！開心曬身分證、愛妻肚皮

道奇宣布大谷翔平左肩開刀！手術成功預計春訓重返球場

古巴6比5擊敗台壽奪熱身賽首勝　教頭讚台灣棒球水準真的很好

佐佐木朗希動向成謎！消息：已拒羅德報價 挑戰大聯盟添變數

爵士坐等選他？NBA準狀元超猛暴扣再妙傳　杜克大學首戰全能秀

莫蘭特2度上演360度轉身上籃　球迷讚史上最精彩：比喬丹還強

讀者回應

﻿

熱門新聞

1徐若熙「結婚又當爸」！開心曬身分證

2大谷翔平開刀！預計春訓重返球場

3古巴6比5險勝台壽　奪熱身賽首勝

4佐佐木動向成謎！消息：已拒羅德報價

5坐等選他？NBA準狀元超猛暴扣再妙傳

最新新聞

1斯威雅蒂年終賽遭高芙直落二吞敗

2歐冠曼城1比4不敵里斯本運動吞敗

3洋基總管駁斥道奇凱利批評

4馬刺名帥波波維奇病情嚴重各界擔憂

5U19籃球聯盟　民生國小莊子暘飆分

熱門快報

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

限時抽星宇機票 爽飛日本9大城

即日起至11/30，下載新聞雲APP抽星宇航空日本不限航點機票，超香福利，錯過會哭！

金馬61特別報導

金馬61特別報導

影迷最期待的年度盛事，典禮盛況即時掌握！一睹入圍者風采、分享得獎者喜悅。

萬聖節必吃黃金料理

萬聖節必吃黃金料理

「文里補習班」開課啦！教你4分鐘用微波爐輕鬆端出美味的「起司火腿南瓜盅」

買房找代書？揭秘隱藏鑑價優勢

買房找代書？揭秘隱藏鑑價優勢

買房找代書的好處？本集詳解鑑價優勢、收費標準、雙方負擔，為你破解迷思！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

專業明星師資、精湛教學！

想提升技能卻沒時間？專業師資精心設計每門課程，讓你隨時隨地都可以學習！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

熱門影音

全站熱門影音

古林睿煬奪中職年度MVP！見嬤驚喜現身獻花流男兒淚

林威助證實有台日其他球隊接觸　接任富邦副領隊：盼打造好文化

林威助觀察富邦悍將秋訓　讚陳真日文問候、楊閔貽穿24號有感

富邦網羅兄弟FA「雙子」？林威助：要和鋒哥討論評估

陳子豪投入自由市場爭取大約　「還是會想留中信兄弟」

林依晨「想做嗎」浴室激戰言承旭　《同棲散策》大尺度預告曝光！

最火《來自地獄的法官》、《正年》都在這！　Disney+掌握夯片《排球少年!!》超熱血

台中男童家屬招魂悲喊「不要玩了」　2駕駛各3萬交保！父控都沒道歉

你吃的魚油夠安心嗎？除了Omega-3含量和濃度　還要注意「新鮮度」

爸自願哄小孩卻先睡死！　妻開門見兒在講話哄爸睡
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366