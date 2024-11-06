洋基總管駁斥道奇凱利批評　並承認球隊在世界大賽中表現不佳

▲凱許曼（Brian Cashman）（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



實習記者胡冠辰／綜合報導

洋基總管凱許曼（Brian Cashman）今天（6日）參加總管會議時承認條紋軍團在對陣道奇的世界大賽中，未能發揮他們的最佳狀態；同時也駁斥日前道奇火球男凱利（Joe Kelly）在節目中發表的「守備不佳論」。

"First and foremost, I acknowledge we played poorly in the World Series. We saw that and unfortunately our A game didn't show up when it counted the most"



Brian Cashman on the takeaways facing the Dodgers in the 2024 World Series pic.twitter.com/LXz7j96Y4g [廣告]請繼續往下閱讀... November 5, 2024

近日凱利在「Baseball Isn't Boring」節目中接受訪問時，直言洋基在季後賽的名次可能只能排在8、9名，並表示這場秋季經典賽（指世界大賽）洋基從一開始就不值得參加，連守護者的表現都比洋基還要好。

「看看這支球隊（洋基），看看他們的天賦；我們（道奇）通過無數的偵察報告分析每一個細節，我們的更衣室裡也有很多大明星，但他們並不懶散，並且非常努力，這就是區別，也是最大的不同之處，」凱利在節目中說道。

Joe Kelly on the Yankees-Dodgers World Series:



"It was a mismatch from the get-go. If we had a playoff reranking, they might be ranked the 8th or 9th best playoff team.



You're putting the Padres ahead of them, you're putting the Phillies ahead of them, you're putting the Mets… pic.twitter.com/AsFlMkCr4m — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 4, 2024

對此凱許曼也發表回應，「他們是世界冠軍，當然值得所有的讚譽，但我不認為這樣的評價是公正的，」凱許曼說，「我認為更公允的說法是，我們在那個系列賽中表現不佳，沒有發揮出應有的水準，我們在那個系列賽中的表現低於預期，而不是說洋基僥倖打進了世界大賽，或者質疑我們是如何進入的。」

Brian Cashman said he appreciated Gleyber Torres’ efforts “while he was here” and then mentioned these alternatives at 2B:



- Import a third baseman and move Jazz Chisholm Jr. over

- Promote from within, someone like Caleb Durbin (keep an eye on him)

- Trade or free agency https://t.co/VmesiOv30X — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) November 5, 2024

隨後凱許曼也針對防守這點補充，並回答球隊在系列賽防守以及跑壘關鍵失誤進而導致的差異，「我們看到了這一點，不幸的是，在最關鍵的時刻，我們未能發揮出最佳狀態。」

「但如果客觀的回顧分析我們對手的情況，不管是道奇還是其他參加季後賽的球隊，不論是我們對陣他們還是其他國聯球隊，那些名單都是由在某些方面表現更突出的球員構成的，你有防守優秀但打擊較差的球員，也有打擊出色但防守欠佳的球員，這些組合在162場比賽中，或是進入十月後，是以特定方式呈現出來的，」凱許曼說。

Brian Cashman was asked about Joe Kelly's comments on the Yankees:



"In Joe's case it feels like for some reason it's a little personal the way he's out talking like he has. They won, so I can just say what I just said" pic.twitter.com/BrHzzktN5a — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) November 5, 2024

此外凱利還稱洋基是一支容易犯錯的球隊，凱許曼表示自己聽到了「沒受傷還未參賽的投手言論」，凱許曼覺得凱利這些言論都帶有個人色彩。

「我也認識一些道奇隊的人，所以我從內部對話中得到了一些反饋，我覺得這更是針對一些特定球員，而不是整體團隊，」凱許曼說，「在喬的情況下，這些話語似乎有些個人化，感覺他是出於某種原因才這樣說的，所以我只能這樣說。」