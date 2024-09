馬林魚教頭舒馬克季末辭退 兩支球隊成潛在下家

▲▼舒馬克。(圖/路透)



實習記者蘇嘉偉 / 綜合報導

根據美媒《ESPN》記者帕桑(Jeff Passan)報導,邁阿密馬林魚隊主帥舒馬克(Skip Schumaker)將卸下執掌兵符,並指出紅人隊和白襪隊是最有可能的下家。

An emotional Skip Schumaker speaks to the media after wrapping up what could be his last game as the Marlins manager, as he heads home for family matters. With uncertainty surrounding his future, he reflected on a season of genuine camaraderie and handling adversity. pic.twitter.com/udICCMAWkx