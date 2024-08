同場賽事一人兩隊皆出場？　簡森將創史上首見驚奇紀錄

▲簡森(Danny Jansen)。(圖/路透)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

MLB將在台灣時間8月26日於芬威球場寫下一個奇特歷史。目前為波士頓紅襪隊一員的捕手簡森(Danny Jansen),將成為史上首位在同一場比賽中為兩支球隊出賽的球員。

Danny Jansen will become the first player to play for both teams in one MLB game when the Red Sox resume a game against his old team, the Blue Jays, on Monday



The game was suspended when he was hitting, so he will catch against his own pinch-hitter



(via @ScoringChanges) pic.twitter.com/qxkvExuJys