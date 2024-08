柯瑞3個月小兒子驚傳被法國警察打到　咖哩愛妻忍不住哭了

記者游郁香/綜合報導

勇士天王柯瑞(Stephen Curry)在巴黎奧運決賽連砍4顆關鍵三分彈,粉碎了地主法國男籃的金牌夢,他的家人與灣區隊友格林(Draymond Green)都來到現場觀戰,賽後卻流出一段3分鐘影片,格林控訴法國警察打到柯瑞僅3個月大的小兒子,柯瑞的愛妻艾莎(Ayesha Curry)則在一旁拭淚,影片在網路上瘋傳。

Ayesha Curry couldn't hold back her tears when the French police denied her access to leave with her kids at the Olympics



Draymond Green walked up to the police to explain to them that a baby was hit.



(via @HollywoodFix / YT)pic.twitter.com/maWBm56S6m