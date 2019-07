納爾斯關門後對道奇咆哮　孟西酸：我們已經讓他砸鍋8次了

▲費城人終結者納爾斯激情慶祝惹議。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



記者黃詩崴/綜合報導

費城人今(19)日主場迎戰聯盟龍頭道奇,終場以7比6驚險勝出,費城人終結者納爾斯(Hector Neris)更是在成功關門後向道奇休息室怒吼,引發雙方的不滿。道奇重砲手孟西(Max Muncy)嘲諷全開,「我想他(納爾斯)是興奮過頭了吧,畢竟過去兩年我們讓他救援失敗了8次。」

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts upset with Phillies closer Hector Neris for screaming & cursing at their dugout:



"To look in our dugout and to taunt in any way, I think it's unacceptable. Look in your own dugout. Our guys took it personal, I took it personal"@6abc#HectorNeris pic.twitter.com/PTvBStl6hT