摔角大戰對決巨石強森？　字母哥：我會殺了他

▲公鹿字母哥安戴托昆波。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲公鹿字母哥安戴托昆波。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者林育正／綜合報導

公鹿頭號球星「字母哥」安戴托昆波（Giannis Antetokounmpo）先前和前知名摔角選手巨石強森(The Rock)互PO重訓影片嗆聲。被問道雙方是否願意來場摔角大戰，字母哥先聲奪人說：「我會殺了他！」

「希望能有一天和他一起訓練。我是他的粉絲。」接著字母哥被記者問道要不要和他來一場摔角，他說：「我會殺了他！我開玩笑的啦，我不想要惹他生氣衝過來把我幹掉，開玩笑的。」

巨石強森在上個月曾在IG貼出自己重訓影片，他做臀推的重量重達208公斤。隨後字母哥也貼出影片回應，他和隊友康諾頓(Pat Connaughton)同樣以大重量臀推回應，展現NBA球員驚人身體素質。

字母哥甚至邀請巨石強森來密爾瓦基進行一場男人與男人之間的對決，不過他尚未正式回應是否接受挑戰。不過他稱讚字母哥「生化人」。

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Personal best 460lbs hip/glute thrusts to warm up before hitting legs. Solid gains in strength and coach @daverienzi and I are always managing lower body past injuries - multiple knee surgeries, quad & adductor tears off pelvis, ruptured surgically repaired Achilles, multiple hernia surgical repairs etc etc. Stronger now and carrying more dense muscle then ever before, but the key is really smart, precise, intense training and diet. And doing my best to always listen to my body. And according to NASA, I’m basically bionic from the waist down. Which always leads to inappropriate jokes whilst I drink my tequila We trained very hard today. #TodayWasAGoodDay #LegDay #BionicStuff #IronParadise

therock（@therock）分享的貼文 於 張貼

關鍵字： 字母哥安戴托昆波巨石強森
