大聯盟傳奇名人堂球星梅斯過世 　享耆壽93歲

▲巨人小熊賽前對梅斯(Willie Mays)致意。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

棒壇一大憾事!MLB舊金山巨人隊傳奇選手、名人堂球星梅斯(Willie Mays),在今天(19日)傳出離世的訊息,享耆壽93歲,大聯盟跟巨人官方都有發表聲明,悼念這位傳奇球星。

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport.



Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



In… pic.twitter.com/kOqxNnetg7