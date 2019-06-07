NBA冠軍戰／勇士股東推擠羅瑞還罵人　遭罰50萬美金+禁入場1年

▲暴龍主控羅瑞。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者游郁香／綜合報導

暴龍主控羅瑞(Kyle Lowry)在總冠軍賽G3末節為了救球，整個人飛到場邊席，跌坐到一名男士的腿上，對方趕緊協助他起身，一旁的女士也拍了拍他的背；此時卻出現「一隻手」推擠他的左肩甚至口出惡言，讓這位33歲明星控衛非常不滿。推人的是勇士隊的股東，已被聯盟開罰50萬美金並禁止他到場觀看NBA賽事1年。

It turns out the “fan” that pushed Kyle Lowry is actually part-owner Mark Stevens. What should the punishment be? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/9ebIk4sxHU