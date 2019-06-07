NBA冠軍戰／勇士股東推擠羅瑞還罵人　遭罰50萬美金+禁入場1年

▲暴龍主控羅瑞。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者游郁香／綜合報導
暴龍主控羅瑞(Kyle Lowry)在總冠軍賽G3末節為了救球，整個人飛到場邊席，跌坐到一名男士的腿上，對方趕緊協助他起身，一旁的女士也拍了拍他的背；此時卻出現「一隻手」推擠他的左肩甚至口出惡言，讓這位33歲明星控衛非常不滿。推人的是勇士隊的股東，已被聯盟開罰50萬美金並禁止他到場觀看NBA賽事1年。
It turns out the “fan” that pushed Kyle Lowry is actually part-owner Mark Stevens. What should the punishment be? #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/9ebIk4sxHU— Tim and Sid (@timandsid) 2019年6月6日請繼續往下閱讀...
暴龍G3在甲骨文球場以14分差喜迎總決賽第2勝，當家主控羅瑞卻被惹怒，他在第4節還剩10分37秒左右，為了救球飛撲到場邊席，遭到一名配戴球隊代表證件的男士推擠左肩，對方隨後還朝著他辱罵了幾句；對於自己在勇士主場受辱，羅瑞憤怒地說，這讓人無法接受，這種人不該存在於聯盟。
值得一提的是，推人的男士名叫史蒂文斯(Mark Stevens)，他並不是普通的球迷，而是勇士隊的股東之一。勇士方面緊急發出聲明譴責史蒂文斯的行為，並向羅瑞和暴龍球迷致歉，將無限期禁止這位失控的股東參與球隊活動。
聯盟則對史蒂文斯開出50萬美金的罰單，並禁止他到場觀看NBA賽事1年。《NBC》記者拜爾斯(Dylan Byers)報導，多個消息來源都告訴他，史蒂文斯可能會在下季開打前被迫賣掉手上持有的股份。
湖人一哥詹姆斯(LeBron James)也在個人IG替羅瑞發聲，「在我們美麗的比賽中，絕對不容許這種行為存在。」他表示自己今年季後賽都很「安靜」，但看到羅瑞遭受如此對待，他覺得自己不該再保持沉默；他指出史蒂文斯身為球隊股東之一，比一般球迷更了解球場的規定，卻出現如此「越矩」的行為，要求聯盟祭出重罰保護球員。
There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere