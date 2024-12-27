詹皇、柯瑞聖誕大戰收視率創5年新高　KD思考為何大家不看NBA

記者游郁香／綜合報導

截至當地時間12月14日，NBA的收視率比上季下滑了19%，不過今年5場聖誕大戰在ABC、ESPN、ESPN2、Disney+和ESPN+等平台的收視率較去年提升了84%，兩大天王詹姆斯(LeBron James)、柯瑞(Stephen Curr)領軍的湖人與勇士大戰，平均有776萬觀眾收看，創下5年來最高的收視率。

NBA收視率暴跌成了近期的熱門話題，NBA主席席爾瓦(Adam Silver)稱，收視率下降並不是因為觀眾對這項運動缺乏興趣，他也提到不能將籃球風格的問題，簡化為「三分出手太多」。

▲2024年NBA聖誕大戰，詹姆斯帶領湖人擊敗柯瑞所屬的勇士。（圖／路透）

14屆全明星杜蘭特(Kevin Durant)則強調，他很認真看待這件事，「我專注於了解為什麼人們不再想看我們比賽，或為什麼他們不喜歡三分球，真正的問題是什麼。我在努力思考和理解這些，因為我熱愛這項運動，我希望看到它繼續成長。」

儘管本季例行賽收視率嚴重下滑，但5場聖誕大戰在ABC、ESPN、ESPN2、Disney+和ESPN+等平台上的收視率較去年提升了84%，在美國平均有525萬觀眾觀看，寫下5年來最佳紀錄，其中的「焦點之戰」湖人對勇士，平均有776萬觀眾收看，最高峰值達到832萬，這一戰成為5年來收視率最高的NBA例行賽和聖誕節對戰組合，兩大天王詹姆斯與柯瑞對決，依舊是收視保證。

