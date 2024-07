奇澤姆連兩天炸雙響砲超狂　洋基延長賽力退費城人奪勝

▲奇澤姆(Jazz Chisholm Jr.)。(圖/達志影像/美聯社)



實習記者胡冠辰/綜合報導

紐約洋基今天(31日)客場進行與費城費城人3連戰的第2場比賽,條紋軍團靠著新同學奇澤姆(Jazz Chisholm Jr.)連續兩天轟出雙響砲的亮眼表現下,在延長賽以7比6擊敗費城人,收下近期4連勝。

Jazz Chisholm had five RBIs in his second straight two-homer game, Gleyber Torres hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12th inning and the #Yankees outlasted the Phillies on Tuesday night for their first four-game winning streak since early June. https://t.co/5wMdKm9bEU