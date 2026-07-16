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英阿大戰火藥味延燒場外！球迷爆衝突　多人遭逮捕

記者王真魚／綜合報導

阿根廷在世界盃4強賽以2比1逆轉擊敗英格蘭，連兩屆挺進決賽。不過，根據英媒《每日郵報》報導，賽後除了場上爆發衝突，亞特蘭大體育場外也陷入混亂，雙方球迷發生口角，甚至有人遭警方逮捕。

英格蘭此役靠著戈登（Anthony Gordon）率先破門，但阿根廷下半場由恩佐．費南德斯（Enzo Fernández）與勞塔羅．馬丁尼茲（Lautaro Martínez）接連進球，最終以2比1逆轉勝出，取得決賽門票。

比賽結束後，場上火藥味仍未散去。英媒指出，身披英格蘭10號球衣的貝林漢姆（Jude Bellingham）與阿根廷後衛巴爾科（Valentín Barco）發生衝突，場面一度緊張。

不僅如此，球場外也傳出騷動。《每日郵報》報導指出，大批球迷散場後，部分英格蘭球迷因無法接受敗戰情緒激動，甚至有人爬上電話亭。球場附近酒吧一帶，英格蘭與阿根廷球迷也爆發口角。

報導稱，衝突最後演變成警方介入，雙方都有支持者遭到逮捕。這場世界盃4強戰不只場內對抗激烈，場外同樣不平靜。

▲英格蘭隊長凱恩（右）與貝林漢姆在世界盃4強賽不敵阿根廷後神情落寞。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲英格蘭隊長凱恩（右）與貝林漢姆在世界盃4強賽不敵阿根廷後神情落寞。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

關鍵字： 世界盃阿根廷英格蘭球迷衝突逆轉勝

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