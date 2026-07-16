英阿大戰火藥味延燒場外！球迷爆衝突　多人遭逮捕

England and Argentina fans clashing outside the stadium in Atlanta... pic.twitter.com/5mogVNOJAR — Football Fights (@Footballfights) July 16, 2026

記者王真魚／綜合報導

阿根廷在世界盃4強賽以2比1逆轉擊敗英格蘭，連兩屆挺進決賽。不過，根據英媒《每日郵報》報導，賽後除了場上爆發衝突，亞特蘭大體育場外也陷入混亂，雙方球迷發生口角，甚至有人遭警方逮捕。

英格蘭此役靠著戈登（Anthony Gordon）率先破門，但阿根廷下半場由恩佐．費南德斯（Enzo Fernández）與勞塔羅．馬丁尼茲（Lautaro Martínez）接連進球，最終以2比1逆轉勝出，取得決賽門票。

比賽結束後，場上火藥味仍未散去。英媒指出，身披英格蘭10號球衣的貝林漢姆（Jude Bellingham）與阿根廷後衛巴爾科（Valentín Barco）發生衝突，場面一度緊張。

不僅如此，球場外也傳出騷動。《每日郵報》報導指出，大批球迷散場後，部分英格蘭球迷因無法接受敗戰情緒激動，甚至有人爬上電話亭。球場附近酒吧一帶，英格蘭與阿根廷球迷也爆發口角。

報導稱，衝突最後演變成警方介入，雙方都有支持者遭到逮捕。這場世界盃4強戰不只場內對抗激烈，場外同樣不平靜。

Argentina fans spat on and trampled the England flag under their feet. pic.twitter.com/pfPzzgZkIV — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) July 16, 2026

England and Argentina fans fighting in the USpic.twitter.com/Y8uA7l8xAi — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 16, 2026

Football fans CHASE Argentinian supporters through London and clash with police as England crashes out #London #England #WorldCup #Argentina pic.twitter.com/xuzKHbZQp0 — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) July 15, 2026

▲英格蘭隊長凱恩（右）與貝林漢姆在世界盃4強賽不敵阿根廷後神情落寞。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）