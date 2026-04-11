一朗銅像揭幕竟斷棒！自嘲化解尷尬　水手玩哏推同款公仔

The Mariners unveiled an Ichiro statue today, but the bat broke during the big reveal— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 10, 2026
Ichiro joked "I didn't think Mariano would come out here and break the bat", per @DKramer_ pic.twitter.com/i6EH0g6KDs
記者王真魚／綜合報導
日本傳奇球星鈴木一朗銅像正式落成，今（美國時間10日）於水手主場T-Mobile Park舉行揭幕儀式並對外公開。現場包括名人堂球星小葛瑞菲（Ken Griffey Jr.）與馬丁尼茲（Edgar Martínez）也到場見證。
揭幕過程中卻出現插曲，銅像手中的球棒竟在揭開瞬間從根部斷裂，所幸隨後迅速修復，儀式順利完成。
面對意外，一朗幽默地表示，「沒想到在這裡，球棒還是被馬里安諾（Mariano）弄斷了。」他特別點名球員時期頻繁交手、常打斷他球棒的前洋基傳奇守護神李維拉（Mariano Rivera），引發全場哄堂大笑。
▲ 鈴木一朗銅像於T-Mobile Park揭幕，過程中球棒一度斷裂，他幽默以過往對決李維拉的經歷化解尷尬。 。（圖／截自X）
一朗也以一貫風格看待這起意外，「今天球棒折斷了，入選名人堂時也差了一票。我身上總是缺少了些什麼，就把這當作一種提醒吧，我決定將這根（折斷的）球棒視為一件好事。」
首次親眼見到自己的銅像，他也感性表示，「人生真的不知道會發生什麼，沒想到會有這樣的事情，銅像真的建起來了。」
水手球團也順勢發揮創意，原本就準備好的入場贈品「一朗銅像公仔」，在意外發生後特地推出「球棒斷裂版本」，並在社群平台分享照片，自嘲式操作成功炒熱話題，展現幽默感。
Mariners unveil a statue on the 1st base line of T-Mobile park of Ichiro Suzuki in his famous batting stance. The bat broke upon reveal! @KING5Seattle @KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/2UQZiIaVMO— Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) April 10, 2026
Breaking: We’ve updated tonight’s Ichiro Replica Statue giveaway. pic.twitter.com/EcFfkaAUd6— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 10, 2026
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