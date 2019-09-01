運動雲

「神鱒」楚特超越邦茲　歷史最年輕200轟、200盜

▲楚特（Mike Trout）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者潘泓鈺／綜合報導

現代最全能的打者「神鱒」楚特（Mike Trout），1日面對紅襪次局成功盜上二壘，以28歲又24天的年紀，打破邦茲（Barry Bonds）的歷史最年輕200轟、200盜俱樂部紀錄，終場天使以10比4大勝。

楚特以28歲又24天的年紀，超越邦茲的28歲又349天成為歷史最年輕200轟、200盜，以及275轟、200盜紀錄。此役紅襪8局上結束保有1分領先，但該局下半布雷瑟（Ryan Brasier）遭天使狙擊，連被敲3安被對手追平比數，2出局佛雷徹（David Fletcher）適時二壘安5比4超前，故意四壞楚特後被古德溫（Brian Goodwin）擊出2分打點安打，普侯斯（Albert Pujols）3分砲，天使單局猛攻7分，終場10比4擊退來訪的紅襪。

自2012年展開第一個完整大聯盟賽季以來，楚特每年都有雙位數全壘打、盜壘的穩定表現，首年就以.326打擊率30轟、49盜，抱回美聯新人王、銀棒獎，並且在年度MVP票選獲得第2。雖然為了避免受傷降低盜壘次數，今年的11盜為平2015年的生涯最低，不過楚特本季43發全壘打為生涯新高。

普侯斯8局一棒擊沉的3分全壘打，生涯3184安追平小瑞普肯（Cal Ripken Jr.）歷史第14，本季第20轟，歷史第5位生涯17個賽季20轟以上。

關鍵字： 楚特神鱒天使普侯斯
