「神鱒」楚特超越邦茲　歷史最年輕200轟、200盜

▲楚特（Mike Trout）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者潘泓鈺／綜合報導

現代最全能的打者「神鱒」楚特（Mike Trout），1日面對紅襪次局成功盜上二壘，以28歲又24天的年紀，打破邦茲（Barry Bonds）的歷史最年輕200轟、200盜俱樂部紀錄，終場天使以10比4大勝。

楚特以28歲又24天的年紀，超越邦茲的28歲又349天成為歷史最年輕200轟、200盜，以及275轟、200盜紀錄。此役紅襪8局上結束保有1分領先，但該局下半布雷瑟（Ryan Brasier）遭天使狙擊，連被敲3安被對手追平比數，2出局佛雷徹（David Fletcher）適時二壘安5比4超前，故意四壞楚特後被古德溫（Brian Goodwin）擊出2分打點安打，普侯斯（Albert Pujols）3分砲，天使單局猛攻7分，終場10比4擊退來訪的紅襪。

Red Sox, who are fighting for playoff lives, decided to throw Ryan Brasier in a 4-3 game in the eighth in game they had a lead.



He allowed six runs on five hits in only two-thirds of an inning. Albert Pujols sealed his line with a three-run homer off Josh Smith. Angels up 10-4. pic.twitter.com/hXf2E4auKr